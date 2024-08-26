🍎 Voluntary recall for 25 states

Check the juice in your house, especially if you shop at Walmart.

Walmart is recalling its Great Value apple juice after the discovery of alarming levels of inorganic arsenic that exceed industry guidance.

The voluntary recall is for its six-pack 8oz apple juice in plastic bottles; the products have a “best if used by” date of DEC2824 CT89-6 and the UPC code 0-78742-29655-5.

Almost 10,000 cases were sold in 25 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. New Jersey is listed as one of the states, and so is neighboring Pennsylvania and New York.

The initial recall was announced on August 15, but this latest classification (Class II) was shared on Friday. Class II recall means exposure may lead to “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

“The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority. We have removed this product from our impacted stores and are working with the supplier to investigate,” Walmart spokesperson Molly Blakeman said to NBC News.

Is arsenic usually found in juices?

Consumer Reports tested 45 popular fruit juices and found higher amounts of heavy metals in about half, according to its 2019 report. Inorganic arsenic was one of its focuses.

“It is not possible to entirely remove arsenic from the environment or from the food supply,” the FDA said on its website. Instead, that’s why it provides industry guidelines and action levels.

