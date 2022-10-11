So cool: Check out this house in Toms River, NJ decorated for Halloween

Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now.

I love driving around the neighborhood like at Christmastime and seeing the decorations. Halloween has become so popular and some of you go nuts and your decorations on your front lawn are just pure awesome.

We had some incredible houses last year from Toms River, Manchester, Brick, Bayville, and Forked River.

I'm hoping when I put the list together, it makes for a fun night with the family driving around Ocean County looking at some great Halloween displays. H

If you know of any decorated houses that might scare us, let me know. Email me at sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.

Our neighbors spend hours putting these displays together for our enjoyment, please be respectful when checking out their front yards. For some of them, you can get out of your car and walk around. I'm hoping this year will be the same.

This house looks incredible, check out the pictures. It's located at 910 Salem Drive, Toms River:

Check Out This House Decorated For Halloween - 910 Salem Drive, Toms River