Check out this 18th century New Jersey house

So, this one isn’t older than the country, but it’s pretty close. This house dates to around 1794 and sits on seven acres in Mendham.

It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and is about 2,600 square feet. It has some touches you would expect in a house of that age. Stone foundation, four fireplaces, wide plank floors, and a stained glass window, for example. The home has been updated to include an eat-in kitchen with modern appliances, and the bathrooms have are modern too.

Also on the property: a carriage house, a barn, and a chicken coop. The price is $699,000 which for 2500 square feet on seven acres in Mendham doesn’t seem that bad. Take a look at the full listing here.