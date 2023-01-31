Check out these cool retro blasts from New Jersey’s past T-shirts

Every now and then, usually on laundry day, I may break out a T-shirt that was in the bottom of the drawer that may not fit the way it used to or could be faded but I love the place that was on the chest.

If you grew up in the '70s and 80's, so many of our places are gone, like Action Park, The Soap Factory, Sam Goody, Circus Drive-In, or Two Guys. Now those retro T-shirts are back

American Retro Apparel can provide you with updated tee shirts and hats from your youth. Kane Savell started the company in 2014 and spoke to me on Facebook.

"I started American Retro Apparel in 2014 with just one t-shirt idea (an old rock and roll station out of Jackson, Mississippi) and as a way to teach my daughter (she was 10 years old at the time) about business."

"We had fun and the t-shirt was profitable. We added a few other designs here and there, but it was mostly a hobby. In 2020, I lost my job when everything shut down. At that time I decided to make this a full-time position and have since added thousands of old defunct restaurants, stores, sports teams, etc."

Check out these shirts from New Jersey businesses and establishments that no longer exist. Perhaps you still have one or two in the back of your dresser or deep in your closet.

I find it so cool that my sons found and wear some of my old shirts from back in the day. Check these out and if you're looking to upgrade your retro collection click here.

Action Park - opened May 26, 1978, and closed Sept 2, 1996, then again from June 14 2014-May 29 2016. For more on Action Park click - opened May 26, 1978, and closed Sept 2, 1996, then again from June 14 2014-May 29 2016. For more on Action Park click here

Circus Drive-In The classic fast-food burger restaurant opened in Wall Township in 1954 and lasted until 2017.

Fast Lane - This Asbury Park nightclub lasted from 1978-1999. Both Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi played there.

The Soap Factory in Palisades Park would fluctuate between being a rock club and a disco depending on when you went after it opened in 1964.

Pal's Cabin - After 81 years of serving West Orange, Pal's closed in 2013. Beefsteak Charlie's - This steakhouse chain lasted from 1976-87.

Two Guys - Long before Walmart, there was "Two Guys" short for Two Guys from Harison founded in 1946 by Herbert and Sydney Hubschman, This famous discount store lasted until Feb. 8, 1982, but the memory lingers on.

Newark Bears - This minor league baseball team was founded in 1998 and lasted until 2013.

