It's Halloween time, and people have been watching scary movies more than usual. Maybe you've been looking for ones you never got around to seeing. While you're at it, maybe you want to rep Jersey a little.

I've put together a list of 9 scary movies that were shot at least in part right here in New Jersey. Since we're becoming Hollywood East with tax incentives and more tv and film production here, I'll start with the most recent and work backwards.

Goodnight Mommy

2022

The premise is solid. Two young brothers go to visit their mom and find she's had some sort of medical procedure that keeps her face beneath a full mask. They slowly notice differences in her that lead them to believe this woman isn't really their mother.

Naomi Watts stars. It was filmed in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Satan's Playground

2006

A quintessential Jersey movie about a family that gets lost in the Pine Barrens and someone, or something, starts killing them off.

This unrated film was shot in Whitesbog, NJ.

War Of The Worlds

2005

The Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning movie was gut wrenching. Some of the scariest scenes weren't about the aliens. They were about how human beings will turn on each other for survival.

It was filmed in Newark, Bayonne, Elizabeth and Howell.

The Village

2004

The M. Night Shyamalan film about creepy happenings in a small, isolated community added to his long list of horror hits.

Filmed largely in nearby Pennsylvania, but a couple of scenes were shot in Pedricktown, New Jersey. The scene where Ivy almost gets run over by a truck. The second, when a driver stops at a gas station to ask about the village.

13th Child

2002

Is it just a case of murder or is the story of the Jersey Devil true? Cliff Robertson starred in this movie that came out just before Halloween.

Filmed at Batsto State historic site and Hammonton, New Jersey.

The Last Broadcast

1998

This horror mockumentary came out a year before “The Blair Witch Project” but was essentially the same plot except substitute the lore of the Blair Witch with that of the Jersey Devil.

It was an extremely low budget film whose IMDb profile doesn’t include exactly where in the Garden State it was shot.

The Toxic Avenger

1984

Of course a janitor would become a hero by falling into a vat of toxic waste. How Jersey is that?

This campy fun was shot in Jersey City, Harrison, Boonton and Rutherford, New Jersey.

Friday the 13th

1980

The original Jason movie still draws its faithful fans to visit Camp Nobebosco in Blairstown, New Jersey regularly.

While people remember it was shot there at the Boy Scout campground, you may not know it was also shot at the Blairstown Diner in Blairstown, and in Hope, Hardwick and Freehold, New Jersey.

Amityville Horror

1979

The classic film about a haunted house is associated with New Jersey because the exterior shots of the home used the house at 18 Brooks Road in Toms River.

But did you know IMDb also lists Georgian Court University in Lakewood, and even Scotch Plains and Point Pleasant as filming locations?

