Check out the NJ pizza place where a robot makes your pizza

A robot making your pizza?

Owners of New Jersey pizza restaurant Pizza Love are banking on it.

They’ve opened a tech-powered pizza concept that could change the pizza industry. It’s Robot-made Pizza, and it’s here.

Located at 223 New St., Woodland Park, PizzaHQ is revolutionizing the pizza industry by introducing automation. That allows them to deliver a consistent product at a fast speed and affordable price.

To that end, the HQ website's most prominent boast is a more affordable pizza (“almost a 50% lower price point”) while using the same recipe and high-quality ingredients of the pies made at their already successful dine-in restaurant.

The PizzaHQ team has many years of experience in the NJ traditional pizza market. After owning and operating several stores loved by the community, its partners had a choice: either expand the current operations or reinvent the pizza restaurant through technology and automation.

They chose the latter, and so far it has been a screaming success.

While its pizza is good enough for you to order a slice, its speed and consistency makes it especially appropriate for schools, birthday party venues, community events, corporate cafeterias, camps and stadiums.

Here’s how it works: A press flattens discs of dough to exactly the right size. (Alas, an actual human being is needed to take the dough off the press and put it in a tin.) But then, it is sent along a conveyor belt that applies the sauce, the cheese and the toppings.

And, since this is all done by machine, you are ensured the same exact amount every time.

Another belt runs the pizza through a long, flat oven, which cooks it perfectly. Pizza into perfectly cut slices. And there you have it.

The plan is to bring this technology to cities all over the country. is pizza HQ onto something?

The company calls it the future of pizza.

The future, indeed.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

