Check out the 14 best ‘stupid’ local bands that make NJ proud

Once a month or so, we try to highlight local bands in New Jersey and give them a chance to promote themselves and their upcoming gigs.

We call this our “plug your stupid band” hour, for no particular reason because most of these bands are very far from stupid.

They’ve figured out a way to take their talent and their moxie and do what they love.

They continue to grow their fan bases across the state, and in some cases, much further than that.

We got a chance to hear from so many people who love music and are making a living at it, and we’re thrilled for them.

Others just moonlight or even play just for fun and for the love of music. Either way, we fell in love with all of these NJ bands.

The Foes of Fern

The first band we fell in love with during our stupid band hour. Listen to “Bike Song” and you’ll hear why.

Dogs in a Pile

These guys are a cool Phish-esque jam band. If you like that Grateful Dead vibe you will love this band.

Win by 2

A four-member band from Blackwood, who are having success playing pop punk all over New Jersey.

Soulful Tee and the Band

This is a mix of soul, R&B, and funk, which features lead singer Taylor, whose voice is smooth as silk, as was demonstrated to us on the air.

Blaming Amy

An alt-rock band with four members who play those 90s songs you can’t get out of your head from Gin Blossoms Counting Crows and Nirvana.

Banned for a Day

This band, out of Sicklerville, features 15-year-old Josh, who is a classic rock aficionado, and an absolute prodigy.

Brother Pete

This cover band is based in Forked River, but plays gigs all over the state.

Winslow, An Evening of the Eagles

Well, you guessed it: an Eagles cover band that attracts Eagles fans from all over New Jersey.

Shameless

If you’d like your rock ‘n’ roll the way they did it in the 60s and 70s, you will love shameless, a band from Bucks County that does classic rock covers.

Battle Flag

A four-member group from Middlesex plays all original music. Kind of a dad band, but who cares?

Young Orange

A Forked River dynamo that has made a huge hit on the Internet with hundreds of thousands of YouTube followers.

Seconds to Say

A 4-member outfit that dedicates itself to punk rock music and attracts fans from all over.

The Mad Hatters

If you liked King Crimson and Phish, you will love the mad hatters. Keith and the guys have been recently touring around New Jersey including stops in Hillsborough and Bound Brook.

Just Cruisin’

Another cover band that New Jersey fans have come to love. Hailing from Greenbrook, they play gigs all over, including Bridgewater and bound Brook.

