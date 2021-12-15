I saw puppies kissing Santa Claus! Over at the Pet Center in the Shoppes at Old Bridge. You think I'm amazed, take a look at this little guy who can't believe it either!

Owner Joe and Isabella Gallo run their family business with their son Tom, who's the general manager, by establishing lifelong relationships with all who buy their pets there. That's the pet's life. These three little puppies could get jobs as Santa's helpers

It wasn't only the pets that got to take their picture with Santa and the Grinch who stole Christmas. If only my sons were here, we could have done the Christmas card!

Not all the puppies were there to see Santa. Some even came to check us out. One I think was actually auditioning for a job at New Jersey 101.5. He actually did pretty good!

Pet stores get bad reputations. Contrary to what some would have you believe, they're not all puppy mills. I bought my dog Fluffy from a pet store that was owned by good people who ended up closing because they couldn't take constant grief from those who oppose pet stores. Pet Center on their website, explains how they're a state-of-the-art facility and even takes you on trips through video to meet the breeders.

While most of the pets were there to see Santa and the grinch, one dog got his first look at actual mice who also got their first look at an actual dog. If this were a cartoon, the next scene would involve a chase.

