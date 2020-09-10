Check out Bruce Springsteen’s new single with the E Street Band

Christmas has come early for Bruce Springsteen fans. A brand new single released today and the announcement of a new album. The album will be called Letter To You, and it's due out October 23rd. This will be the Boss's 20th studio album, and it will also mark the return of the E Street Band.

Check out the title-track single below.

From a press release sent out to fans this morning, Letter To You includes nine recently written Springsteen songs, as well as new recordings of three of his legendary, but previously unreleased, compositions from the 1970s. Produced by Ron Aniello with Bruce Springsteen, Letter To You is Bruce’s first time performing with the E Street Band since The River 2016 tour.

Bruce is quoted as saying “I love the emotional nature of Letter To You,” adding “I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”

Here is the full tracklist:

"One Minute You’re Here"

"Letter To You"

"Burnin’ Train"

"Janey Needs A Shooter"

"Last Man Standing"

"The Power Of Prayer"

"House Of A Thousand Guitars"

"Rainmaker"

"If I Was The Priest"

"Ghosts"

"Song For Orphans"

"I’ll See You In My Dreams"

“Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest” and “Song for Orphans” are the new recordings of older songs not included on previous studio albums.

I can't wait to see what this new album has to offer. I believe Springsteen's songwriting has gotten better with age. In fact, here is a list I compiled of great Bruce songs that came out after 2002.

October 23rd can't get here soon enough!

