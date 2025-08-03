Is there anything worse than when your check engine light comes on in your car? It could be ANYTHING that's causing it, and it creates a world of stress, not knowing the issue, let alone the money you may need to spend to get the car fixed.

New Jerseyans are struggling enough as is; adding in car trouble feels like an insult to injury. But there is good news!

My check engine light came on in my car yesterday, and on the dashboard, it had a scary message that said "engine malfunction, get car inspected".

I was about to turn onto 295 when this message appeared, and it's one I've never seen before. An engine malfunction sounded horrible. So, I pulled over and called my dad, who's been working with cars for the better part of 40 years. What he told me ended up being true.

He said that my gas cap was likely loose and that's why this message was showing up. So I got out of my car and opened my gas cap, and son of a gun, it was loose. Whatever gas attendant filled up my car last obviously didn't do it until it clicked.

Once I screwed the cap back on, the message went away.

So, if you ever see this message appear in your car, always check that your gas cap is screwed on tightly. This may not always be the solution; of course, there could be a legitimate issue. But if the cap is loose, your car may tell you there's an engine malfunction, and the fix can be really simple.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

