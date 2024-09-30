NJ high school football player recovering after collapsing during game

🏈 NJ high school football player collapses during game

🏈 Medical tests came back normal

🏈 It's not clear when he can return to school

ELIZABETH — An Edison New Jersey high school football player who collapsed on the field during a game Friday night in Elizabeth has returned home from the hospital after tests came back normal.

According to the St. Thomas Aquinas High School Facebook page, one of its players, Chase Young, suffered a medical situation during the game Friday night against Elizabeth High School.

Emergency personnel called for an AED (Automatic External Defibrillator), but never used it, according to head coach Tarig Holman, as reported by NJ.com.

He was immediately taken off the field and sent to University Hospital in Newark.

St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Edison (Google Street View) St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Edison (Google Street View) loading...

According to NJ.com, the game was stopped in the third quarter when Young left the field on a gurney. St. Thomas Aquinas was leading 25-8. A decision was made Saturday morning not to resume the game.

After undergoing a series of tests, all results were normal, and the senior running back was released, said his father, a coaching staff member.

Young’s father also said his son had no head, neck, or spinal injuries, and has been medically cleared by doctors.

“We would like to thank our community members, including the athletes, marching band members, cheerleaders, and all spectators in attendance, for their prayers and concern during this time. STA also extends its heartfelt thanks to the Elizabeth High School staff, fans, and rescue team for their prompt, compassionate, and outstanding response,” according to St. Thomas Aquinas.

Young is back home and school officials said they are looking forward to his full recovery and return to school. They ask that the community keep the family in their prayers.

Counselors were on hand Monday to support students as needed.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

[carbongallery id="66e4a346e7d13510263c982"]