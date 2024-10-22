Charges announced in fatal Midland Park, NJ hit-and-run
Lodi resident Ralph W. Castellano III, 47, was charged on Monday in a Midland Park hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian earlier this month, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
Castellano's charges include third-degree endangering an injured victim, and second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, along with several other motor vehicle offenses, according to officials.
On Oct. 11, Midland Park police responded to Godwin Avenue after a pedestrian was struck shortly after 7 p.m. Officials said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash fled. Investigators were able to determine that a 2010 Toyota Tundra hit the victim while he was crossing Godwin Avenue at the intersection with Witte Drive.
The victim, identified by officials as 70-year-old Paul Adams, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
Authorities said they found the vehicle that allegedly killed Adams Monday, identifying
Castellano as the driver.
Following his arrest, Castellano was taken to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained pending an appearance in court.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
NJ arrests 31 accused child predators in "Operation 24/7"
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander/Erin Vogt
LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant