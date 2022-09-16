It’s football season and if that means one thing it’s that the Sunday food spreads are coming.

While there is nothing better than a huge board of food to eat while watching football, Sundays are also lazy days and I’m not always in the mood to create a masterpiece.

Luckily there are many New Jerseyans dedicated to their craft, and they have charcuterie boards available for purchase year-round. Here are some of Jersey’s best:

Savory Sweet Box is beyond impressive, with sweet and savory services the options are limitless. They do boxes, and spreads and can even decorate an entire table if you want. The work is super impressive and a little more outside of the box than your typical spread.

This Jersey Shore-based spot supports other small businesses by using locally sourced ingredients for each and every charcuterie board. They specialize in all kinds of boards making it easy to create your dream board.

If you aren’t sure what a grazing table is you need to head over to More Cheese Please immediately check out what they offer. Their charcuterie skills are some of the best I've seen and they even have workshops so that you can learn their craft.

Boarded has some of the most well-decorated boards in NJ as they use flowers and other vibrant ingredients to add a ton of energy to the table. If you’re looking to have an event where the food is so gorgeous you’re afraid to touch it, this should be your next caterer.

Molly Boards have become quite popular among New Jerseyans and for good reason, the boards are gorgeous. They also have great sandwich spreads if you are looking for something beautiful but a little more filling. If you are looking to shop local for gifting they also do mini boxes that are a perfect party favor or gift if you’re going over a friend.

