Charcuterie for football season is a must — Here are NJ‘s 5 best

Charcuterie for football season is a must — Here are NJ‘s 5 best

via boarded_ on Instagram

It’s football season and if that means one thing it’s that the Sunday food spreads are coming.

While there is nothing better than a huge board of food to eat while watching football, Sundays are also lazy days and I’m not always in the mood to create a masterpiece.

Luckily there are many New Jerseyans dedicated to their craft, and they have charcuterie boards available for purchase year-round. Here are some of Jersey’s best:

Savory Sweet Box

Savory Sweet Box is beyond impressive, with sweet and savory services the options are limitless. They do boxes, and spreads and can even decorate an entire table if you want. The work is super impressive and a little more outside of the box than your typical spread.

Charcuterie and Chill

This Jersey Shore-based spot supports other small businesses by using locally sourced ingredients for each and every charcuterie board. They specialize in all kinds of boards making it easy to create your dream board.

More Cheese Please NJ

If you aren’t sure what a grazing table is you need to head over to More Cheese Please immediately check out what they offer. Their charcuterie skills are some of the best I've seen and they even have workshops so that you can learn their craft.

Boarded

Boarded has some of the most well-decorated boards in NJ as they use flowers and other vibrant ingredients to add a ton of energy to the table. If you’re looking to have an event where the food is so gorgeous you’re afraid to touch it, this should be your next caterer.

Molly Boards

Molly Boards have become quite popular among New Jerseyans and for good reason, the boards are gorgeous. They also have great sandwich spreads if you are looking for something beautiful but a little more filling. If you are looking to shop local for gifting they also do mini boxes that are a perfect party favor or gift if you’re going over a friend.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born

Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey

A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:
Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM