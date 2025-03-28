Char Steakhouse opens third spot in NJ — Union County’s first!

The first Char Steakhouse opened on Route 202 in Raritan back in 2008. I wouldn’t discover them until years later, but when I did I instantly had a favorite steakhouse.

High-end, modern style but cozy feel, they make some of the best food you’ll ever try.

Their craft cocktails and wine list are nothing short of amazing.

By 2013, they had expanded and opened a second location in Red Bank. They invested heavily and it paid off. Both draw a loyal following still today in 2025.

Now they’re growing again.

They just opened a third location but it’s the first in Union County. On March 25, a third Char opened in Scotch Plains. It has a glass-enclosed atrium and a retractable roof, several mood-setting fireplaces, and also an exterior lounge with a bar.

What to expect at Char

The ambiance is great but it’s the food that rules here. Signature menu items include their 40-ounce Tomahawk steak, filet mignon, and bone-in ribeye, as well as seafood options like Chilean sea bass and lobster tails.

How to get there

Char Steakhouse in Scotch Plains is open for dinner service Tuesday through Sunday, with plans to expand to lunch hours in the future.

With its reputation for excellence and another perfect town like Scotch Plains there’s no reason to not think this will be a huge success. You’ll find them at 2377 Route 22 West.

