Like many millennial women, I was (OK, I am still currently) obsessed with the show ‘Gilmore Girls.’

Two chatty women making quick pop culture references while drinking endless cups of coffee in a quaint small town? Sign me up.

A new coffee shop and bookstore just opened in Morris County that looks like it’s straight out of Stars Hollow, and I know Lorelei and Rory Gilmore would be obsessed with it.

Chapters & Coffee in Pompton Plains

Offering coffee drinks, tea, books to read, and good vibes, Chapters & Coffee had its soft opening on May 1, 2026, and a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, May 9.

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Locals are already excited, according to comments on the shop’s Instagram:

“I stopped in after my crochet class and the place is delightful and my drink was delicious!”

“Many congratulations. Your cafe and coffee are amazing.”

“Well, this looks too good to be true! Will totally be stopping in!”

If what they had at their soft open is any indication, their specialty drinks are worth checking out:

The Story Teller: a rich cookie butter latte topped with a vanilla cold foam

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The Cozy Chapter: a spice cinnamon sugar Churro latte topped with a vanilla cold foam

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The Plot Twist: a sweet cereal milk latte topped with vanilla cold foam

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The Bookmark: a fudge Ferrero richer latte topped with mocha cold foam

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As of writing this, these are the shop’s hours:

Monday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Chapters & Coffee is located at 445 Rt 23 S., Pompton Plains, NJ.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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