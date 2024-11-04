I’m used to reading interesting surveys about people's opinions in New Jersey (favorite Halloween candy, favorite Christmas movie, best fast food chain, etc), but nothing could have prepared me for animal fights.

A study was performed by Action Network, asking thousands of MMA fans which animals they would feel confident in defeating in a fight to the death.

For me, I’m not even sure if I could defeat a mouse, but a shocking number of New Jerseyans actually believe they could do battle with a bear as well as some other crazy animals.

black bear Credit: Lynn_Bystrom loading...

Here’s how they got their results:

The research was commissioned by the Action Network and carried out online by Research Without Barriers (RWB). The survey was conducted between Sept.13-Sept. 19, 2024, and the sample comprised 2,118 USA UFC/MMA fans.

MMA-UFC-Jon Jones-Drug Test AP loading...

New Jerseyans think they could beat these animals in a fight.

Think you could win a battle against a moose? 4.5% of New Jerseyans who were surveyed do. You have to admire their confidence.

Canva Canva loading...

6.8% of respondents said they would confidently match up against an alligator and win.

(Here’s how brave I am - and this is 100% true - just reading that stat gave me a nightmare about an alligator invasion. So obviously I would not be watching that battle.)

Canva Canva loading...

How about the 9.1% who think they’d be able to take on a coyote? I think they’ve seen one too many Road Runner cartoons.

Canva Canva loading...

This brings us to “da bears,” 11.4% of New Jerseyans who were surveyed are confident in their bear-fighting abilities.

That’s one in nine!

Black Bear Cubs with mama bear Canva loading...

Of those surveyed by Action Network, those in the Garden State were most confident that they could fight and win against a cat. 50% of respondents think they would be the champion.

Bobcat Photo via Anita Elder Design loading...

If I had to guess, though, the fighters would draw the line at these animals… at least, I hope they would.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world

Why do giraffes have long necks? Answers to 25 animal evolution questions: Stacker curated a list of 25 animal evolution questions and answers to explain some scientific mysteries, from why giraffes have such long necks to how ants can carry 50 times their body weight. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.