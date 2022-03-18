Celebrate love for New Jersey with these gifts from Etsy
Sometimes buying gifts can be so overwhelming. Trying to find something that they will like isn't always easy. But I've made shopping for your Jersey friend or family member simple. I collected some of my favorite Jersey-themed gifts that are sold on Etsy.
There are so many artists and creators on Etsy, many of which have products that celebrate our home state of New Jersey. So next time you are looking for a gift for your loved one with a lot of Jersey Pride, check out this list:
New Jersey: Home of the Turnpike Tote Bag
This tote bag measures approximately 14.5" wide x 15.5" tall. Composed of heavy-weight cotton canvas, and made in New Jersey. They sell for $16.
Pork Roll Egg and Cheese Shirt
Every person who lives in Jersey should own this shirt. This design is printed on standard Gildan unisex T-shirts and is only available in white. They sell for $19.95.
New Jersey Shaped Cutting & Serving Board
These New Jersey-shaped bamboo cutting boards are decorated with waves made from epoxy resin. They sell for $75.
Greetings from Asbury Park New Jersey Crewneck Sweatshirt
This Bruce Springsteen-themed sweatshirt is made of 50% cotton, 50% polyester. They sell for $34.99.
Custom New Jersey Tea Towel
This tea towel has a detailed hand-drawn map featuring many favorite sites. They sell for $24.
New Jersey Pork Roll Sign
This is the perfect sign for any Jersey house, they also have a Taylor Ham version. Original Art by Jen Killeen Designs. They sell for $28.
New Jersey Beach Badge Coasters
This wooden engraved beach town coaster set is perfect for the Jersey Shore beach lover in your life! They sell for $16.99.
New Jersey Parkway Wood Exit Signs
The perfect sign for anyone who lives in New Jersey, and they can make a sign for any exit in Jersey. They sell for $30.
Our Pizza Can Beat Up Your Pizza Shirt
New Jersey pizza will always be superior, now don't let anyone forget it with this T-shirt. They sell for $19.95.
Personalized Jersey Girl mug with birth year
This mug is perfect for that Jersey Girl in your life who loves her morning cup of coffee. They sell for $15.99.
Grown In The Garden State Baby Onesie
Any baby born in the garden state NEEDS this onesie. They sell for $18.00.
Beer Cap Map of New Jersey
For the Jersey beer lover in your life, give them a place to collect those bottle caps. They sell for $35.
Central Jersey Exists Dad Hat
Some people believe Central Jersey exists, others don't. Let everyone know where you stand with this hat. They sell for $28.