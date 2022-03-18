Celebrate love for New Jersey with these gifts from Etsy

Celebrate love for New Jersey with these gifts from Etsy

Sometimes buying gifts can be so overwhelming. Trying to find something that they will like isn't always easy. But I've made shopping for your Jersey friend or family member simple. I collected some of my favorite Jersey-themed gifts that are sold on Etsy.

There are so many artists and creators on Etsy, many of which have products that celebrate our home state of New Jersey. So next time you are looking for a gift for your loved one with a lot of Jersey Pride, check out this list:

New Jersey: Home of the Turnpike Tote Bag

This tote bag measures approximately 14.5" wide x 15.5" tall. Composed of heavy-weight cotton canvas, and made in New Jersey. They sell for $16.

Via RadCakes on Etsy
Pork Roll Egg and Cheese Shirt

Every person who lives in Jersey should own this shirt. This design is printed on standard Gildan unisex T-shirts and is only available in white. They sell for $19.95.

Via RadCakes on Etsy
New Jersey Shaped Cutting & Serving Board

These New Jersey-shaped bamboo cutting boards are decorated with waves made from epoxy resin. They sell for $75.

Via DaphnewDesign on Etsy
Greetings from Asbury Park New Jersey Crewneck Sweatshirt

This Bruce Springsteen-themed sweatshirt is made of 50% cotton, 50% polyester. They sell for $34.99.

Via TrendyDesignsCompany on Etsy
Custom New Jersey Tea Towel

This tea towel has a detailed hand-drawn map featuring many favorite sites. They sell for $24.

Via FishKissBrand on Etsy
New Jersey Pork Roll Sign

This is the perfect sign for any Jersey house, they also have a Taylor Ham version. Original Art by Jen Killeen Designs. They sell for $28.

 

Via JenKilleenDesigns on Etsy
New Jersey Beach Badge Coasters

This wooden engraved beach town coaster set is perfect for the Jersey Shore beach lover in your life! They sell for $16.99.

Via CoastalEmber on Etsy
New Jersey Parkway Wood Exit Signs

The perfect sign for anyone who lives in New Jersey, and they can make a sign for any exit in Jersey. They sell for $30.

Via JenKilleenDesigns on Etsy
Our Pizza Can Beat Up Your Pizza Shirt

New Jersey pizza will always be superior, now don't let anyone forget it with this T-shirt. They sell for $19.95.

Via RadCakes on Etsy
Personalized Jersey Girl mug with birth year

This mug is perfect for that Jersey Girl in your life who loves her morning cup of coffee. They sell for $15.99.

Via OppositeAttraction on Etsy
Grown In The Garden State Baby Onesie

Any baby born in the garden state NEEDS this onesie. They sell for $18.00.

Via UpperNotchPress on Etsy
Beer Cap Map of New Jersey

For the Jersey beer lover in your life, give them a place to collect those bottle caps. They sell for $35.

Via BottleCapArtCo on Etsy
Central Jersey Exists Dad Hat

Some people believe Central Jersey exists, others don't. Let everyone know where you stand with this hat. They sell for $28.

Via SuperCoolMillennials on Etsy
