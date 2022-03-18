Celebrate love for New Jersey with these gifts from Etsy

Sometimes buying gifts can be so overwhelming. Trying to find something that they will like isn't always easy. But I've made shopping for your Jersey friend or family member simple. I collected some of my favorite Jersey-themed gifts that are sold on Etsy.

There are so many artists and creators on Etsy, many of which have products that celebrate our home state of New Jersey. So next time you are looking for a gift for your loved one with a lot of Jersey Pride, check out this list:

This tote bag measures approximately 14.5" wide x 15.5" tall. Composed of heavy-weight cotton canvas, and made in New Jersey. They sell for $16.

Via RadCakes on Etsy Via RadCakes on Etsy loading...

Every person who lives in Jersey should own this shirt. This design is printed on standard Gildan unisex T-shirts and is only available in white. They sell for $19.95.

Via RadCakes on Etsy Via RadCakes on Etsy loading...

These New Jersey-shaped bamboo cutting boards are decorated with waves made from epoxy resin. They sell for $75.

Via DaphnewDesign on Etsy Via DaphnewDesign on Etsy loading...

This Bruce Springsteen-themed sweatshirt is made of 50% cotton, 50% polyester. They sell for $34.99.

Via TrendyDesignsCompany on Etsy Via TrendyDesignsCompany on Etsy loading...

This tea towel has a detailed hand-drawn map featuring many favorite sites. They sell for $24.

Via FishKissBrand on Etsy Via FishKissBrand on Etsy loading...

This is the perfect sign for any Jersey house, they also have a Taylor Ham version. Original Art by Jen Killeen Designs. They sell for $28.

Via JenKilleenDesigns on Etsy Via JenKilleenDesigns on Etsy loading...

This wooden engraved beach town coaster set is perfect for the Jersey Shore beach lover in your life! They sell for $16.99.

Via CoastalEmber on Etsy Via CoastalEmber on Etsy loading...

The perfect sign for anyone who lives in New Jersey, and they can make a sign for any exit in Jersey. They sell for $30.

Via JenKilleenDesigns on Etsy Via JenKilleenDesigns on Etsy loading...

New Jersey pizza will always be superior, now don't let anyone forget it with this T-shirt. They sell for $19.95.

Via RadCakes on Etsy Via RadCakes on Etsy loading...

This mug is perfect for that Jersey Girl in your life who loves her morning cup of coffee. They sell for $15.99.

Via OppositeAttraction on Etsy Via OppositeAttraction on Etsy loading...

Any baby born in the garden state NEEDS this onesie. They sell for $18.00.

Via UpperNotchPress on Etsy Via UpperNotchPress on Etsy loading...

For the Jersey beer lover in your life, give them a place to collect those bottle caps. They sell for $35.

Via BottleCapArtCo on Etsy Via BottleCapArtCo on Etsy loading...

Some people believe Central Jersey exists, others don't. Let everyone know where you stand with this hat. They sell for $28.

Via SuperCoolMillennials on Etsy Via SuperCoolMillennials on Etsy loading...

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.