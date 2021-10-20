CEDAR GROVE — The state Board of Medical Examiners has temporarily suspended the license of an Essex County internist over allegations that he performed invasive aesthetic procedures in multiple states without the requisite formal training to do so.

The release from the Office of the Attorney General does not serve Dr. Muhammad A. Mirza, of Cedar Grove, with any formal charges, but said he conducted his traveling practice "in a manner that could cause bodily harm."

His "Mirza Aesthetics" operation, the OAG said, was set up in various rental spaces in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, with one specific office in Summit found to have just a curtain as a divider between the waiting room and patient treatment area, no examination tables, and no medical storage refrigerators.

Furthermore, an investigation opened in April by the Enforcement Bureau of the OAG's Division of Consumer Affairs uncovered patient complaints that Mirza did not wear a mask or surgical gloves while performing procedures, pressured people into certain treatments without disclosing what products he would be using, and failed to follow up post-procedure with those who were dissatisfied.

In one case, the OAG alleges, Mirza used an injectable dermal filler for a nonsurgical penile enhancement that caused apparent permanent harm to a patient, requiring his eventual hospitalization and two emergency surgeries.

Mirza is also accused of using such fillers in the breasts and near the eyes, often without first performing skin allergy tests.

The doctor denies the allegations brought against him, according to the OAG release, but agreed to his suspension in New Jersey and any other states where he is licensed to practice, pending judicial review.

Anyone who feels they have been mistreated by Mirza or any other medical professional is urged to call 1-800-242-5846, 973-504-6200, or visit the DCA's website.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

