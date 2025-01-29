🐱 A NJ cat sanctuary is hosting a post-Valentine's Day sponsorship event

♥ Guests will meet sponsorable cats

🐱 "Mystery Cat" will also make his debut

Feline Valentine event at Tabby's Place

RINGOES — A cage-free cat sanctuary in the heart of Hunterdon County is hosting a special event that will hopefully steal your hearts post-Valentine’s Day.

Tabby’s Place in Ringoes is hosting “Your Feline Valentine” on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Regina George is at Tabby's Place

What makes this event extra special?

Cat lovers are not only invited to meet the sanctuary’s sponsorable cats, but they will also meet a new “Mystery Cat” who will be making his big debut.

So, after you’re done dining on wine, chocolates, and scrumptious food with your sweetie, come on down to Tabby’s Place the next day, have a meet and greet with kitties who are looking for their “furever” homes, and make a life-saving love connection.

Olive is at Tabby's Place

For as little as $14 per month, sponsors get to nurture a furry Valentine of their own, perhaps even “Mystery Cat.”

While we can’t reveal too much about this secret sweetheart who will be making his debut at “Your Feline Valentine”, we can tell you that this cat with advanced needs left him nowhere else to turn. In fact, he traveled to Tabby’s Place from Missouri, said Angela Townsend, developmental director at Tabby’s Place.

“Mystery Cat” is a debonair gentleman dressed in black and white, and he is utterly smitten with everyone he meets. Hope you love kisses. This little guy will ambush you with snuggles and not give up until you cuddle him back.

Hips is at Tabby's Place

During the event, guests will also enjoy self-guided tours, unique merchandise and festive refreshments. All sponsors will receive ongoing monthly updates and photos of their chosen cat.

As a refuge for cats from hopeless situations, Tabby’s Place has been welcoming felines whose advanced special needs have left them with nowhere else to turn, since 2003.

Grecca is at Tabby's Place

At the sanctuary, every broken heart is mended, such as diabetic Trifecta and cancer survivor, Grecca, who have found unconditional love here.

Monthly sponsors help provide for these cats’ astronomical medical care and other needs.

Tabby’s Place is committed to caring for the neediest cats regardless of age, medical issues, or temperament, with a particular focus on advanced needs cats. At any given time, nearly 40% of Tabby’s Place’s residents have chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and paraplegia.

But many of the cats here are simply “normal” healthy cats who just ran out of time in desperate circumstances and are ready to be adopted into another loving home.

