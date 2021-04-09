The Carteret waterfront takes another step towards becoming less industrial and more recreational as work will begin soon on the Riverwalk along the Arthur Kill.

The 5,300-foot walkway will run south from Carteret’s Waterfront Park to Tuft’s Point at the Woodbridge border and be built at a cost of $10 million in an area which had been industrial for decades.

The walkway, which could take 18 months to build, will be built in an easement the borough received as part of a settlement with United States Metals Refining Co., which previously owned and operated the 180-acre tract at 400 Middlesex Ave.

The company's existing 500-foot pier will be rehabilitated and open to public use as part of the project.

"Carteret’s Waterfront Park is a regional destination for boating, fishing, recreation, and access to the Arthur Kill River, an important coastal gateway," Mayor Dan Reiman said “The southern walkway will provide even more access to this beautiful waterfront, which was publicly inaccessible for generations.”

The borough previously received $13.25 million in grants from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Natural for the project. $60 million in federal, state, and county funding has been provided for public access to Carteret's waterfront.

The walkway will accommodate the public for walking, jogging, wheelchairs or bicycling. Nature overlooks extending toward the water, benches, and trash receptacles are included. Lighting, educational signs, and bike racks will also be provided.

