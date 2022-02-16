Carteret gets $6M to build new NJ commuter ferry terminal

CARTERET – Longtime plans to build a passenger ferry terminal in the borough take another step forward after federal transportation officials earmarked $6 million for the project.

Mayor Dan Reiman and U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J. 6th District, announced the funding on Wednesday.

The Carteret Intermodal Transportation Center has been designed for the borough’s waterfront with a three-story ferry terminal including a waiting area, restrooms, food court/snack bar, operations center, meeting space and a public rooftop observation deck.

It’s on the heels of last month’s announcement that NY Waterway (officially Port Imperial Ferry Corp.) would provide the first 149-passenger ferry, under a contract after a winning public bid of $2.25 million.

NY Waterway ferry via Twitter Carteret terminal (NY Waterway via Twitter) loading...

Funding for that first ferryboat purchase came from a $1 million grant from NJ Transit, as well as a separate $1.25 million grant from the Port Authority Capital Fund.

Back in September, the state Department of Environmental Protection approved a permit to dredge the Arthur Kill River.

Two, 80-foot ferry boats — each with a 149 passenger capacity — would utilize the terminal, under those plans approved by the DEP — pending completion of the dredging project and final approval from the Army Corps of Engineers.

NY Waterway currently operates ferries out of Jersey City, Hoboken, Weehawken, Edgewater, Belford, and was just awarded a contract for South Amboy — with four terminals in Manhattan.

NY Waterway ferry boat (courtesy NY Waterway) ferry boat (courtesy NY Waterway) loading...

The $6 million announced this week would be distributed through the DOT Passenger Ferry Grant Program, which funds capital projects that help eligible project sponsors support existing passenger ferry service, establish new ferry service, and upgrade ferry boats, terminals, and related facilities and equipment.

“This is great news for New Jersey residents and tourists who commute to downtown Manhattan. This funding will help improve efficient and reliable transportation options and help reduce vehicle traffic,” Pallone said in a written statement.

“The ferry terminal building is an important next step in our efforts to provide environmentally friendly transportation service for commuters within Carteret and throughout Central New Jersey,” Reiman said in the same written release.

