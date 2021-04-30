Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band to headline festival in Wildwood

A major country music festival that got postponed because of the pandemic last year will be making its debut on the Wildwood Beach this August. It’s called the Barefoot Country Music Fest and will take place from Aug. 19-22 outside on the beach.

Headlining the festival are country music superstar Carrie Underwood and the Zac Brown Band. It was supposed to debut on the sand last June, but the pandemic got in the way; last year, Underwood and Blake Shelton were scheduled to headline. If you have tickets from last year’s show, they will be honored this year.

In addition to Underwood and the Zac Brown Band, other performers scheduled to appear include Dan + Shay, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lee Brice, Billy Currington, Jon Pardi, Chris Lane, Lindsay Ell, Carolyn Miller, Jimmie Allen, and Ingrid Andress. The shows will take place on the sand in Wildwood between Morey’s Mariner’s and Adventure Piers.

From the festival’s website, “Give your friends a holler and get ready for some fun in the sun ‘cause country music’s biggest stars are coming to the beautiful beaches of Wildwood, NJ! This three-day event will host 30+ of the industry’s biggest stars and up-and-comers on multiple stages. With the combination of country music and the scenic backdrop of the Wildwood shores, this family-friendly, three-day fest is a summer vacation destination.”

The festival’s producers, Southern Entertainment, bill the show as “the Northeast’s largest 4-day outdoor country music fest on one of the best beaches in the world!” For the complete schedule, more information, or to buy tickets, go here.

