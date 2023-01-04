Carpenters tribute show coming to New Jersey

For fans of Richard and Karen Carpenter’s music (like I am), the chance to see them perform live ended with Karen’s untimely death. But now, a tribute show is coming to New Jersey.

It’s called We've Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered and it’s coming to the Strand Theater in Lakewood on Feb. 11.

According to New Jersey Stage, this show has brought the music of the Carpenters to U.S. audiences since it hit the road in 2013. Conceived by and starring Canadian singer Michelle Berting Brett, she created the show after being told repeatedly that she sounded like the late Karen Carpenter.

The show had its beginnings in Toronto in 2009 and has been touring the U.S. since Valentine’s weekend of 2013. The show has played 30 States and counting, connecting to Carpenters’ fans of all ages in Performing Arts Centers and Casino showrooms across the country.

The Carpenters Getty Images loading...

Produced by Berting Brett's husband Mark Brett, the show is now backed by a stellar Nashville band under the direction of Harry Sharpe.

The Carpenters were signed to A&M Records while Karen was still a teenager, and the duo would go on to release 12 studio albums, two Christmas albums, two live albums, 46 singles, and numerous compilation albums, selling over 100 million records when it is all added up.

Tickets for We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered at the Strand Theater in Lakewood are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The show is on Feb. 11 at 8:00 PM.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

