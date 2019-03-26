Carjacking internet rumor not true, Toms River police say

TOMS RIVER — A debunked internet scam has resurfaced with an Ocean County police department connected to it.

The fake alert claims Toms River police officers are warning that carjackers are putting pieces of paper on the rear windows of cars waiting for the driver to return and remove it. When the driver gets out to remove it, the carjackers get into cars and take off.

But the actual police department says this is not true.

"This post has been circulating the internet in different drafts for years and we do not have any incidents of this nature reported in Toms River," the real department says on their Facebook page.

"None of the mentioned officers, nor the Chief of police, issued this warning," the message from the real department says.

In September, Toms River police had to refute rumors about human trafficking at a supermarket parking lot on Route 37.

