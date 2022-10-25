Carjacking at Medford, NJ, Wawa – Suspects at large

Police are looking for three suspects wanted in a carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township.

Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Rt. 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.

One of the suspects, described in his teens to late 20's, forcibly removed the woman from the vehicle.

Police say she was not harmed physically in the carjacking. It is not known if a weapon was used.

The suspect was later seen driving the woman's 2015 black Nissan Rouge heading toward Eayrestown Road. The vehicle has not been recovered.

Wawa has been dealing with a rise in crime in multiple locations.

Company officials announced two locations in Center City, Philadelphia, were closing permanently due to "safety concerns."

Multiple Wawa locations in Bucks County, PA, are also no longer open 24-hours. Stores will close at midnight and not reopen until 5 a.m.

The overnight closures are expected to be temporary. Wawa said in a statement they would "temporarily close or limit hours at some stores due to external operational challenges or recommendations by local authorities for the safety and security of our associates."

