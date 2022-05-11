There were a few tense moments and miles of heavy traffic following a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Clark on Wednesday morning involving a car that was reported stolen.

Four people inside the car in a crash on the northbound Parkway just north of Exit 135 fled on foot, Mayor Sal Bonaccorso told New Jersey 101.5.

Clark police said they arrested three of the suspects while Cranford police apprehended one. They were turned over to State Police.

Mother Seton Regional High School, which is located near the interchange on the northbound side, and the neighboring Valley Road School went into a shelter-in-place mode as a precaution.

A special Clark police officer was sent to Valley Road School to provide security during the morning drop-off.

"At no time was there a threat to any school in town," Clark police said in a statement.

Clark police apprehend an individual who fled an allegedly stolen car after a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Clark 5/11/22 Clark police apprehend an individual who fled an allegedly stolen car after a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Clark 5/11/22 (Jacki Venezio) loading...

Starting the day with a commotion next door

Clark police made their arrests on Alice Lane, a neighborhood along the southbound Parkway, according to resident Jacki Venezio.

"I heard a commotion and looked out the window to see one of the suspects running up my neighbor's driveway and one of the officers apprehending him. Clark police, Cranford police and then Westfield came and blocked off the street. Arrested two of them," Venezio told New Jersey 101.5.

Delays developed in both directions of the Parkway near the crash scene but cleared by 9:30 a.m.

Clark police apprehended individuals who fled an allegedly stolen car after a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Clark 5/11/22 Clark police apprehended individuals who fled an allegedly stolen car after a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Clark 5/11/22 (Jacki Venezio) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Voting for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame These are the nominees for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They come from all walks of live, spanning generations back to the colonial era. The nominees cover the categories of Arts & Letters, Enterprise, Performing Arts & Entertainment, Public Service and Sports.

To vote, visit the Hall of Fame website here.

Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix, based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.