Car smashes into side of NJ Transit bus; 13 hospitalized

ABSECON — A dozen passengers and the driver were hospitalized when a car slammed into the side of an NJ Transit bus late Thursday afternoon.

The No. 554 bus carrying passengers from Atlantic City to Lindenwold was struck at the intersection of Shore Road and Ohio Avenue around 5:30 p.m., according to an NJ Transit spokesperson.

Video shows extensive front-end damage to the car and the bus leaning to one side.

The NJ Transit spokesperson said everyone on board was taken to hospitals to be checked over and were found to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The spokesperson did not disclose details about the driver of the vehicle and referred additional questions about the crash to Absecon police.

Absecon police on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

