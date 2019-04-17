Car ‘parked’ on top of another car at NJ shopping center

Video of a car parked on top of another car at a shopping center in Bergen County has gone viral, while sparking fresh jokes about Jersey driving.

Max Zavian was at The Outlets at Bergen Town Center on Tuesday around noon when he said he heard a loud noise. He turned around and caught the scene of a Mercedes on top of a parked Toyota.

A tow truck and officers responded quickly, and no one was injured.

Maywood police said it was a case of the driver mistakenly hitting the gas pedal instead of the brake, as reported by NorthJersey.com.

The massive shopping center is located in Paramus, with exterior stores located within the neighboring borough.

Zavian said he also witnessed the owner of the Toyota arriving at her parking space about 25 minutes later erupt into tears.

