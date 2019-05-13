Car in Brick crash wound up entirely vertical … somehow

Rescuers attended to what they're calling a "unique motor vehicle accident" Saturday evening — with a sedan left entirely vertical on a street pole.

The Laurelton Fire Company No. 1 reports it assisted the Brick Township Technical Rescue team, Pioneer Hose Company No. 1 and Breton Woods Fire Company No. 1 with the crash, securing the vehicle using two stabilization struts.

Afterward, rescuers worked with local and heavy rescue towing companies to lower the vehicle safely, the Laurelton company said.

NJ.com quotes police saying the driver fell from his door, and escaped serious injuries.

Laurelton Fire said the accident remains under investigation.

