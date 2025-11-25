More capybara pups born at Cape May County Zoo
Capybaras are the cutest yet creepiest things you’ll ever see. Cute in a way, until you remind yourself these things are not only rodents, just like a rat, but they’re the largest rodents on the planet.
I mean, imagine a rodent that stands two feet tall, four feet long, and weighs 150 pounds. If that’s not giving the creeps to you, okay, we'll go with the cute scenario.
Last month, Jen Ursillo brought you the news that two female capybaras, Buttercup and Marigold, were expecting at the Cape May County Zoo. Wouldn’t you know that diva Buttercup had to have the limelight and gave birth the very day the zoo put out the expecting announcement. Read more here.
Now, more on schedule, Marigold has delivered five new capybara pups at the zoo.
“Mom and pups are under the careful watch of our Animal Keepers and veterinary staff,” zoo staff shared in a statement.
But visitors to the zoo may be able to catch a glimpse here and there of the cute (creepy, says me) newborns from the bridge overlooking the capybara habitat. However, given the time of year and the colder temperatures, they will be mostly kept indoors for a time.
You’ll have a better chance of catching a peek at Buttercup’s babies, which are about a month old now and allowed out more. Zoo officials say get there before 2:30 pm as that’s when they are brought inside for the night.
Whether it’s Marigold’s newborns or Buttercup’s one-month-olds, they all have the same father. That’s the male capybara at the zoo named Goomba. And how Jersey of a name is that?
The Cape May County Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 pm, except it closes one hour earlier on Thanksgiving Day. You’ll find them at 707 US 9 North in Cape May Court House, New Jersey.
