Capybaras are the cutest yet creepiest things you’ll ever see. Cute in a way, until you remind yourself these things are not only rodents, just like a rat, but they’re the largest rodents on the planet.

I mean, imagine a rodent that stands two feet tall, four feet long, and weighs 150 pounds. If that’s not giving the creeps to you, okay, we'll go with the cute scenario.

Last month, Jen Ursillo brought you the news that two female capybaras, Buttercup and Marigold, were expecting at the Cape May County Zoo. Wouldn’t you know that diva Buttercup had to have the limelight and gave birth the very day the zoo put out the expecting announcement. Read more here.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Now, more on schedule, Marigold has delivered five new capybara pups at the zoo.

“Mom and pups are under the careful watch of our Animal Keepers and veterinary staff,” zoo staff shared in a statement.

But visitors to the zoo may be able to catch a glimpse here and there of the cute (creepy, says me) newborns from the bridge overlooking the capybara habitat. However, given the time of year and the colder temperatures, they will be mostly kept indoors for a time.

SEE ALSO: 5 Surprising Animals You Might See In New Jersey

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

You’ll have a better chance of catching a peek at Buttercup’s babies, which are about a month old now and allowed out more. Zoo officials say get there before 2:30 pm as that’s when they are brought inside for the night.

Whether it’s Marigold’s newborns or Buttercup’s one-month-olds, they all have the same father. That’s the male capybara at the zoo named Goomba. And how Jersey of a name is that?

SEE ALSO: These animals are illegal to own in New Jersey

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

The Cape May County Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 pm, except it closes one hour earlier on Thanksgiving Day. You’ll find them at 707 US 9 North in Cape May Court House, New Jersey.

Remembering Caesar the White Tiger at Popcorn Park Zoo The staff at the Popcorn Park Zoo is mourning the loss of Caesar, it's 20-year-old white tiger who dies at the end of March 2021. He came to the animal refuge in the Forked River section of Lacey Township in 2002 from a Texas sanctuary called Noah's Land with a bad case of ringworm and hardly any hair. He quickly became a strong presence at the zoo until he died in his sleep late in March.

Discover the 10 Best Fishing Spots in New Jersey for Anglers Freshwater….saltwater. Whatever you may fancy, prime fishing season in New Jersey is almost here. While it varies by species and location, April through June is the peak season for freshwater species, striped bass migration, and trout fishing. New Jersey has a ton of fishing spots catering to both saltwater and freshwater anglers. Some are very well-known and others are little nook and cranny spots. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈