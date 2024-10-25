5 Surprising Animals You Might See In New Jersey

We see a lot of wildlife in New Jersey, but some of the animals that might pop up in our state will surprise you.

Many of us are just getting used to seeing dolphins. Some other creatures we may encounter in the Garden State are way more shocking.

Animals You Might See In New Jersey

According to Wildlife Help, here are some animals we could see in New Jersey. and most would probably surprise you.

Coyote - A few years back this might have been more shocking, but we've all heard reports of coyote sightings these days. We still don't want to run into one.

Porcupine - I have never seen one, but if I did I know exactly what would happen. I'd drop my phone trying to call 911, I'd scream and race to my car, only to find it won't start or the porcupine has the keys. We've all seen this movie.

More Animals You Might Run Into In New Jersey

Bobcat - Yes, in certain parts of the state, you might see a bobcat. If you did, it might be in one of our state's forests according to A-Z Animals.

Rattlesnakes - It's called a timber rattlesnake, and some of them do call New Jersey home.

Hopefully, this will not prompt you to spend the next two months in the house. Sightings of most of these animals are not as common as you're afraid they are.

