DWI checkpoints coming to two popular NJ shore spots this weekend

MONMOUTH COUNTY — DWI checkpoints and summertime go hand-in-hand, especially near the shore points with the increased traffic.

Two will be popping up this weekend in Sea Girt and in Monmouth Beach, so make sure to have a plan before heading out.

The Monmouth County DWI Task Force’s crackdown in Monmouth Beach will begin 10 p.m. on Friday until 2 a.m. on Saturday. Anyone traveling southbound on Ocean Avenue will have to go through the screening process, according to Chief Michael Schneider, who is also the county’s DWI Task Force Coordinator.

The Sea Girt checkpoint will happen from 9 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday. The task force will be out on southbound Route 71 to redirect traffic to the screening.

“DWI arrests always rise during the summer months and the Monmouth County DWI Task Force will continue to do everything they can to further their goals of education, deterrence and enforcement,” Schneider said.

All impaired driving crashes and deaths are preventable, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Their nationwide data shows one person passes away every 39 minutes.

