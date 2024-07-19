Most Romantic Restaurant At The Jersey Shore

My husband and I love going to dinner in Asbury Park, there's so many great placed to choose from. However, this night, we were looking for something different. Knowing, we have loved Chef David Burke's other restaurants, therefore we decided to have dinner at Drifthouse by David Burke in Sea Bright, NJ.

The entire staff could not be nicer and let us choose the perfect seat to see the beach and the sunset. Restaurants this busy normally don't let you choose.

The atmosphere was romantic and the staff very accommodating. The food was absolutely amazing which we expect nothing less from Chef David Burke's chefs. Even their cocktails were delicious.

Then came dessert time, Chef David Burke has made dessert fun again! You're not getting the typical cheesecake with strawberries or brownie a la mode. It's time for cotton candy and cake pops!

Pricey? Yes. Worth It? Yes. For my husband to walk away happy with our food and the price, that's a good date night.

Other great restaurants to go to in Sea Bright, NJ would be Tommy's Tavern Bar & Grill, Woody's Ocean Grille, Rum Runners, Ocean House Tap & Grill, and Angelica's Restaurant.

More great restaurants by Chef David Burke in New Jersey are Red Horse, Orchard Park, The Goat, and David Burke Orange Lawn.

Do yourself a favor and get the cotton candy dessert...makes you feel like a kid again.

