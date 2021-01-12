I’m sick. I can’t stop thinking about it. A fire extinguisher appears to be what killed Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the insurrection. A newly released video shows a fire extinguisher hurled into the air by someone in the melee, careening down and into the helmet of an officer. It’s not 100% confirmed this was Officer Brian Sicknick, who died the next day of what would have been an injury likely sustained in such an incident.

Flags are flying at half staff across New Jersey as ordered by Gov. Murphy in recognition as Sicknick was a South River, NJ native. He was only 42 years old and the ugliness of this assault has me sick.

According to the New York Post, the angry mob had just breached a barricade on the west side of the building around 2:30 pm right before the attack occurred. Moments before the fire extinguisher was thrown someone was screaming, “They broke through, it’s on!”

Moments after the attack a bull horn is also tossed at officers. Then these haunting words by a witness, “There’s a guy, like, dying over there. They’re trying to hold him up.”

It certainly makes sense if this turns out to indeed be Sicknick. An investigation continues.

They say he loved his job. That it was one of his passions. That he was drawn to serve. Now I don’t know if he lost and never regained consciousness right there in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol. But how sad that the final thing he may have been aware of was the sound of this ugly mob chanting, “USA! USA!”

Because, the thing is, it’s not. It’s not the United States of America. Nor is it a united state of America. These aren’t patriots. They don’t love their country. Brian Sicknick however did, and he died trying to protect it.

