Can you guess New Jersey’s most misspelled word?
Just in time for the National Spelling Bee at the end of May, the list of America’s most misspelled has been released.
I’ll admit, I was surprised by the word New Jersey is struggling to spell correctly, but I’ll get to that in a moment.
Hard-to-spell words
The research was done by Word Unscrambler. Each state’s commonly misspelled words was discovered by using Google Trends, searching for "How do you spell…” and "How to spell….”
Some of them are pretty embarrassing.
Me fail English? That’s unpossible — Ralph Wiggum, ‘The Simpsons’
Overall, these are the most commonly searched spellings in the U.S..
America’s most misspelled words
As for each state, one that I found particularly funny was Hawaii’s word.
I don’t know if it’s the tourists messing up their Google trends or if the Hawaiians aren’t entirely sure of their traditions, but their most misspelled word is “luau.”
Guys, that’s like… kind of your thing.
As for our neighbors in New York and Pennsylvania, they had some rather interesting words:
How do you spell…
Perhaps we’re happier and safer not knowing why Pennsylvanians are feeling too frequently write about scissors.
What are they plotting?
As for the Garden State, this is the word we tend to struggle with…
My working theory is that we’re so jaded in New Jersey that it’s rare for us to give an honest-to-goodness “congratulashuns”… “cungrachulachuns”…? Oh right, congratulations.
Phew. Nailed it.
Congratulations
What could be the reason behind this? Studies suggest heavy reliance on autocorrect is weakening our spelling skills over time. Some researchers call it “digital amnesia.”
So remember, New Jersey: it’s C-O-N-G-R-A-T-U-L-A-T-I-O-N-S.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
