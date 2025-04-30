14 years later, DNA confirms ID of body found in one of 3 cars pulled from NJ river

🚨Bernadine Gunner of Camden went missing in 2010

🚨Her car was pulled from the Cooper River a year ago

🚨Forensic DNA testing confirmed the body a Gunner

PENNSAUKEN — The identity of the person whose remains were found in a car pulled out of the Cooper River in May was confirmed as a woman who went missing in 2010.

Bernadine Gunner of Camden was last seen in 2010 at the age of 52. The nonprofit group United Search Corps, which uses technology to search for underwater car wrecks, pulled three vehicles from the Cooper River in Pennsauken about a year ago.

The group confirmed the woman was Gunner based on forensic DNA testing by University of North Texas Center for Human Identification. United Search made its identification based upon personal belongings in the car.

“Missing person cases are heartbreaking because family members are left wondering what happened to their loved one. While we strongly believed the remains recovered from the Cooper River belonged to Bernadine, the confirmation through forensic DNA testing finally provides her family with a definitive answer and closure," Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said in a written statement.

The woman's daughter, Julia Young, said a memorial service was held for Gunner on Saturday.

"I can’t truly say if it’s really closure to me at this point. I know will probably NEVER find out what really happened, so that right there is a hard pill to swallow. I want to thank everyone for always keeping us in your thoughts and prayers," Young said on Facebook.

