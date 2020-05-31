This is awesome to see. With all of the unrest and uncertainty sweeping the nation right now, it turns out New Jersey of all places is home to a protest with a ... get this ... HEARTWARMING twist. Maybe it really is the end of days.

At a protest in Camden, instead of throwing up their shields, police there marched alongside the demonstrators. Check out the video below.

What an awesome display of unity at a time like this. I for one am still having a hard time putting my thoughts on these protests into the right words, but this video gives me hope for a better day. I may be basing a big conclusion on a 26 second video but to me this proves that progress can be made in this country. Something is working in Camden, and I'll tell you what, this is a ringing endorsement for the strict new ‘last resort’ use-of-force policy their police department launched last year.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.