CAMDEN — The body of the grandson of the City County president was found Tuesday night after being abducted and a man has been charged with kidnapping and beating him.

Curtis Jenkins III, 20, was last seen seen Sunday night. His father said the kidnappers called him Monday and sent photos of his son tied up.

Jenkins' family told 6 ABC Action News that they believe Jenkins, who ran a food delivery service, was given a false address for a delivery on Monday.

Hours before the body was found, Brandon Beverly, 32, Westville, was charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault in connection with Jenkins' disappearance. He was not charged with killing Jenkins.

Authorities have not said how Jenkins died or whether someone else will be face homicide charges.

Council President Curtis Jenkins Sr. told the Philadelphia Inquirer that his grandson's body was found in a garage on Liberty Street.

“Based on the information from the investigation thus far, we do not believe this was a random act, but rather a calculated plot to entrap and abduct the victim,” Camden police Chief Scott Thompson said.

In a statement Gov. Phil Murphy and wife Tammy said they were "appalled" by the "senseless murder of Curtis Jenkins III" and described him as a "young man who was continuing his family's tradition of bringing positive change to Camden.

"I encourage anyone with information into this horrible crime to contact the Camden County Police Department. And, I recommit our administration’s efforts to helping move the entire City of Camden forward," the governor said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

