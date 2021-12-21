Camden, NJ man arrested, charged with shooting death of 16-year-old

CAMDEN – A 24-year-old city resident has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a teenager last week.

Jihad Williams, of Camden, was taken into custody Tuesday at a residence in Pine Hill by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay announced.

He faces first-degree murder and related weapons charges, stemming from the death of a 16-year-old male the night of Dec. 12.

The teen had been found by police before 8:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of Sewell Street, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Williams was being held at the Camden County jail pending a detention hearing.

Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey