Camden County, NJ crash of 2 SUVs kills PA high school principal

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania high school principal was killed in a Camden County crash, as he was driving his son to a soccer game on Saturday morning.

Sean Hughes, 51, was driving a Ford SUV north on Fleming Pike, according to Winslow Township Police, as Pine Hill resident Azuka Ossai, 54, was driving a Mercedes Benz SUV east on Hay Road.

The vehicles collided in the middle of an intersection, police said.

Hughes, of Harleysville in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County, died at a local hospital of injuries suffered in the crash.

A 13-year-old juvenile passenger was identified as Hughes’ son by school officials on social media.

The teen and the other driver also were taken for medical treatment.

Police continued to investigate the crash as of Sunday morning.

Hughes had been principal of Lower Merion High School for more than 14 years, according to the school district’s Facebook page.

In addition to the son who survived the crash, he and his wife also had two other children.

"Mr. Hughes was beloved by thousands of students who passed through the halls of Lower Merion over the years. He knew most of them by name and always had time to listen to their concerns, cheer them on and support their accomplishments," according to a written tribute by Lower Merion Schools Superintendent Khalid Mumin posted on Saturday.

Google Maps incorrectly designates Hay Street instead of Hay Road in the township, police confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 on Sunday.

9 of the nation’s most miserable cities are in New Jersey

Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained

Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey

Dumb and Dangerous Internet Challenges