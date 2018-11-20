Camden boy charged with first-degree murder still on the run

CAMDEN — A 15-year-old has been named as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a teen who was walking home from school last week.

Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo said Kidron Roberts, 15, of Camden, was charged with first-degree murder after he fired at Javonne Davis on Princess Avenue at Euclid Street last Tuesday afternoon. Davis was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he passed away.

A motive for the shooting was not disclosed by the prosecutor.

According to a GoFundMe page, Davis was a freshman and was part of the Rutgers University Future Scholar Program that offered four-year tuition to the university upon successful completion of the program. He also played youth football for the Staley Park Panthers.

Colalillo asked anyone who know Roberts' whereabouts to call her office at 856-571-3421. Roberts is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, according to Colalillo.

Javonne Davis (Oochie Wally Wally Wilson via Facebook) Javonne Davis (Oochie Wally Wally Wilson via Facebook) loading...

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ