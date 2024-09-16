Camden, NJ school board president resigns after $2M scandal

✅ Camden school president Wasim Muhammad quit after calls to quit

CAMDEN — The school board president has resigned after intense pressure from parents and political leaders.

The district reached a $2 million settlement earlier this year with a former student over allegations of sexually abusing a middle school student 30 years ago in which Wasim Muhammad did not have to admit wrongdoing. Muhammad maintained his innocence as parents attended meetings and other events shouting "fed up, fired up" amid calls for him to step down.

The board's Aug. 28 meeting ended after a fight broke out in the audience. The board went into closed-door executive session and then ended the meeting for "lack of a quorum."

Gov. Phil Murphy said Muhammad should step down, questioning his effectiveness.

The school district is controlled by the state with an advisory school board elected by local voters.

Misinformation to blame, he says

In a letter to Superintendent Katrina McCombs, Muhammad stressed that he had been found innocent of all charges and exonerated by a jury. He blamed "misinformation" from a small group of critics.

"I believe that my presence is shifting the spotlight away from the incredibly important objectives of educating our students and improving the outcomes for the children in the school district," Muhammad wrote. "Moving forward, I will continue to serve our city as a resident and continue to do the hard work of enhancing our neighborhoods as a member of the clergy and as a civic leader."

McCombs, who joined the calls for Muhammad's resignation, reiterated the district's commitment to students.

"I want to assure our students, families, and staff that the district remains committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for all. We hope today’s news will help our community come together and begin to heal as we refocus our efforts and priorities on what matters most – providing a bright future for our students.”

