Calling all kids – NJ theater to hold auditions for The Wizard Of Oz

They always say New Jersey is like an East Coast Hollywood. Between TV shows, movies, planned studios, theaters, and more, the Garden State is the place to be for those looking to become part of the action.

Speaking of action, if your kids are fans of The Wizard of Oz, then this opportunity might be right up their alley. The Algonquin Arts Theatre in Manasquan, NJ, will be holding auditions this May for elementary and middle school students.

Your kids would be part of a 10-show run taking place at the theatre from July 12 to July 27, 2025. According to the theatre website, most parts for the kids will be for the role of Munchkins, along with a few additional featured roles.

What to know

If your kids are interested, there are a few things to know before the auditions take place.

For one, you can't just show up for the audition. You'll first need to fill out an audition form located on their website, as well as a current headshot.

Additional requirements include singing and being part of the Algonquin Youth Ensemble for those under 18 years of age. More details on this can be found on the theatre's casting page.

Once the cast is announced, the theatre will not allow any scheduling conflicts, so be sure to check all rehearsal and show dates before 100% committing. The good news for the kids, however, is that all this takes place after school is done for the summer.

The Wizard of Oz tryouts in NJ Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Audition details

Although rehearsals and shows will occur during the summer, auditions to try out will be taking place in May (high school and adult tryouts have already taken place in April).

Open cast calls will be held on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Algonquin Arts Theatre for elementary and middle school students who are interested in trying out. More details, including how your child can be part of the performance, can be found here.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant.