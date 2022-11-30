The last time I wrote about Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, l was giving an update on his freak accident hand injury. He had what you could call a crinjury (cringe injury) when bowling alley equipment in his home jammed and he tried to clear it himself. A part impaled his hand and it was one hell of an ordeal for the celebrity baker from Hoboken.

Now if that didn’t kill your appetite for some delicious cake from Carlo’s Bakery, the shop that Valastro owns and made famous through the TV show, we have news. You can now satisfy your sweet tooth while on the road at a number of New Jersey rest stops.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

Yes, there’s now a Cake Boss vending machine with prepackaged servings of Valastro’s creations. Larger than a typical vending machine, you shouldn’t be able to miss it. They’re big, they’re red, they have a decorative awning and they advertise cake “Hoboken style, baby!”

You’ll even hear Buddy Valastro’s voice as you go through the process. “Your cake is coming right up,” his recorded voice tells you, then when it’s delivered, “Who wants cake?”

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

They’re not cheap. $10 a slice. Is it worth it? Duh, it’s from famous Carlo’s, so of course it is. The machines are popping up at rest stops in New Jersey on the Garden State Parkway. Look for one at the Jon Bon Jovi Service Area (formerly known as the Cheesequake stop) by mile 124 and another at the Thomas Edison Service Area in Woodbridge.

It’s not just a New Jersey thing. Cake Boss vending machines are popping up elsewhere like in Las Vegas and even Canada. Here’s a sample.

Mmmmm. Looks good, doesn’t it? Now since they’re packaged and out of a vending machine, I’m sure it’s not quite as perfect as if fresh from the counter at Carlo’s. But I bet it’s going to be better than most any other cake you’re going find on the road.

