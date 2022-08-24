Butler, NJ family dog attacked by bear in backyard, but will survive

Jillian Cooper, Getty Stock / ThinkStock

BUTLER — A Morris County family on vacation was alerted by a system in their neighborhood to the presence of bears in the vicinity of their home Saturday, but was unable to reach their pet sitter with the news before the bear attacked one of their two dogs.

ABC7 Eyewitness News reported that Rosie and Riley, who belong to the DiNapoli family of Scott Road in Butler, were let outside to do their business Saturday morning when a mother bear protecting her cubs chased after and attacked Rosie.

The dog required stitches for its injuries but will survive, according to ABC7.

ABC7 did not say how many cubs the mother was seen with at the time, and did not indicate that Riley had been injured.

The DiNapolis contacted local animal control, ABC7 reported, but chose not to have a bear trap placed in their yard because that might mean likely euthanization.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection offers tips for how to deal with and avoid encounters with bears in residential neighborhoods on its website.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

