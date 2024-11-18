Businesses want to stop NJ Lottery from selling tickets online

⚫ Retailers fear online sales would hurt foot traffic

⚫ NJ Lottery had planned to start online sales this year

⚫ You already have options for online lottery purchases

Brick-and-mortar retailers want to stop the New Jersey Lottery from selling tickets online before the agency ever gets started.

A bill approved by an Assembly committee on Thursday would prohibit the New Jersey Lottery from engaging in direct ticket sales to consumers.

The agency in 2023 said it intended to begin selling draw-game tickets through its app and website in the fall of 2024.

Business advocates argue the move would crush in-person retailers.

Right now, third-party courier services permit New Jersey residents to buy lottery tickets over the web. Through this route, though, someone still needs to physically visit a retailer to make the purchase.

Impact on in-person retailers

The bill moving through the New Jersey Legislature would not stop courier services from operating. It specifically tells the New Jersey Lottery to not do the business itself.

"Lottery sales for small businesses have been a cornerstone for the last 50 years. They draw in people to purchase other higher-margin items," said Eric Blomgren, executive director of the New Jersey Gasoline, C-Store, Automotive Association.

Mary Ellen Peppard, vice president of the New Jersey Food Council, said retailers rely on lottery sales for foot traffic, especially in the days leading up to a large Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot.

The New Jersey Lottery said it does not typically comment on pending legislation. New Jersey 101.5 has asked the agency for an update on its plans to sell tickets online.

Scratch-off tickets would still only be for sale at brick-and-mortar establishments.

The Assembly Regulated Professions Committee approved the measure by a vote of 7-0. There's an identical bill in the Senate.

