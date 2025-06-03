🔥A 10-year-old girl was severely burned at a backyard party

🔥Five other adults and juveniles were treated at hospitals for burns

🔥The incident is still under investigation

CHERRY HILL — Six juveniles and adults were hospitalized for burns, including a 10-year-old girl who was significantly injured by a backyard fire pit on Sunday night.

Fire Chief Wade Houlihan told New Jersey 101.5 that the incident took place at a “well-attended” private party around 7:40 p.m. Firefighters returning from another fire were able to respond to the 911 call within 3 minutes.

The burns to the girl and one other victim are considered life-threatening, according to Houlihan. The identities of the victims were not disclosed.

Events leading to people being burned are still under investigation by the Fire Marshall's Office and Cherry Hill Police. The chief said a deck fire that was reported to dispatchers was extinguished by the time firefighters arrived.

"It's not normal for a backyard party to go kind of sideways and go in this direction. That's why it's still all being pieced together and investigated," Houlihan said.

