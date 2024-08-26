Smoke advisory issued for parts of NJ

🔥 Two NJ counties are under a smoke advisory, state forest fire service officials say

🔥 The smoke condition stems from a wildfire last month that's fully contained

🔥 No structures or homes are in danger

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has issued a smoke advisory for parts of the state because of a wildfire that started almost two months ago.

Residents of Burlington and Ocean counties can expect a smoke condition stemming from the Tea Time Hill Wildfire in Wharton State Forest. The fire was fully contained last month but still contains pockets of small fires that continue to burn, the State Forest Fire Service said.

The smoke condition is caused by the fire-consuming unburnt pockets within the fire area.

“The fire has also burned down into the duff layer of soil causing additional smoke; this is especially common with summer fires,” the advisory stated.

Higher humidity in the evening and overnight hours can cause smoke to lay low on the ground.

Crews battle Tea Time Hill Wildfire (NJDEP) Crews battle Tea Time Hill Wildfire (NJDEP) loading...

The communities most impacted by the smoke include Chatsworth, Washington Township, and Woodland in Burlington County, and Barnegat in Ocean County, fire officials said.

The smoke is expected to remain until significant rain falls over the area.

The Tea Time Hill Wildfire erupted in the area of the Batona Campground and Apple Pie Hill on July 5, charring nearly 4,300 acres, making it the largest wildfire of the year.

The fire is 100% contained and no structures or homes are in danger, New Jersey Forest Fire Service officials said.

Crews will remain on the scene to help improve containment lines, mop up hotspots, and monitor the fire area.

Fire officials recommend that residents with respiratory conditions who live in the specified areas, keep their windows closed and limit outdoor activity.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom