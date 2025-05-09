The Burlington County Commissioners announced a big lineup of cover music from all genres for all ages to celebrate the summer.

The talented cover bands will perform the music of Taylor Swift, Simon and Garfunkel to Queen, Austin City Limits, Jimmy Buffet, the Back Street Boys and Bon Jovi. If you have a love of jazz and or blues, the cover concerts will play that too and they have more to offer.

The packed schedule begins Friday night, June 20, and runs through Aug. 22 and 23 for 16 big concerts. All the shows will begin at 6 p.m. with an opening act and then the headliners will take the stage at 7 p.m.

Concert lineup

June 20: Fearless, a tribute to Taylor Swift’s music (held at Historic Smithville Park, 803 Smithville Road, Eastampton)

June 21: Mariposa Galacticas, a Philadelphia-based band playing kumbia, lezmer and punk.

June 27: Cheers the Band, an up-tempo, high-energy cover band playing hits from Motown to Bruno Mars.

June 28: Wonderland, a tribute band to acts like Tommy Tutone, Bow Wow Wow, The Knack and other musicians.

July 11: Rock and Roll Heaven, a tribute to the enduring music of iconic rock legends who have passed away.

July 12: mrCharlie, inspired by the Grateful Dead.

July 25: Yacht Rock Gold Experience, a celebration of the smooth sounds of the Doobie Brothers, Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, Christopher Cross, Kenny Loggins.

July 26: Great American Soul Book, a musical journey through the decades of Motown, R&B and other iconic soulful music.

Aug. 1: Forever Simon & Garfunkel, the tribute band celebrating the legendary duo’s folk tunes and favorite hits.

Aug. 2: 80s Revolution, a party band celebrating all genres from the 80s, from pop to rock, dance and new wave.

Aug. 8: Raquel & the Wildflowers, a country singer and songwriter from New York, specializing in weaving tales of life’s adventures with heart-pounding rhythms.

Aug. 9: Austin City Lights, a band offering their own take on country with a classic rock twist.

Aug. 15: Larger Than Life, a tribute to favorite boy bands from the '90s and beyond.

Aug. 16: Damn the Torpedoes, a tribute band specializing in Tom Petty covers.

Aug. 22: Jimmy and the Parrots, a tribute ban performing Jimmy Buffet hits.

Aug. 23: Queen Flash, a six-piece Queen tribute that recreates the grand, theatrics of the band that transformed the music industry (held at Historic Smithville Park, 803 Smithville Road, Eastampton).

Food, yes, drinking and smoking, no Canva/ Townsquare media illustrations loading...

You can bring your own food and beverages but there is no alcoholic beverages are permitted, and any tobacco products and vaping are not allowed. Seating is first-come first first-served starting at 4 p.m., attendees can set up their chairs and blankets at the Amphitheater with the top row reserved for those with mobility issues, such as wheelchairs, canes, and walkers.

While some of the concerts will be held at the Burlington County Amphitheater, other concerts will be held at the Historic Smithville Park to manage larger crowds.

Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

This is a terrific way to spend a summer weekend night at the concert, listening to the music that will entertain you. It is a great family outing because it is free.

Enjoy the summer and enjoy the music.