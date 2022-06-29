NJ teacher charged with pushing his sex fetishes on student

MANSFIELD — A social studies teacher at Northern Burlington County Regional High School has been accused of sharing his foot fetish with a teen girl and threatening to kill himself if she told anyone.

Edward Del Russo, 43, faces charges of third-degree child endangerment and fourth-degree cyber-harassment through lewd, indecent or obscene material and fourth-degree abuse by debauching the morals of a child, according to a criminal complaint obtained by New Jersey 101.5.

In messages sent over the span of a month, Del Russo told the girl about “his desire to be crushed as though he were one inch tall, by a foot,” the complaint said.

Investigators also said that Del Russo told the girl about kissing "the feet of females who were passed out during college."

When the student said she did not understand and was not interested, Del Russo said “do not mock it until she tries it,” police said in the complaint.

The girl suffered severe anxiety and pressure due to keeping the teacher’s secret, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed June 2. The student wound up needing therapy and medication, investigators said.

Repeated requests to school district administrators about the employment status of Edward Del Russo — who also has served as a boys bowling coach for the school — were not answered as of Wednesday.

Court records did not list an attorney for Del Russo. New Jersey 101.5 did not know whether he had legal representation as of Thursday so that he could be reached for comment.

It's not the only criminal matter involving a teacher at Northern Burlington High School.

Cody Melton resigned as wrestling program to his former wrestler and state champion following legal trouble stemming from an incident in August.

Melton turned himself in to Lawrence Township police on Aug. 16 and was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual contact, according to a police report obtained by the Courier-Post through an OPRA request from the Lawrence Township Police Department.

Other than the charges against Melton, most of the information in the arrest report, including details of the alleged assault, was redacted.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist